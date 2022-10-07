The Northern Daily Leader

Tamworth cricket: Jye Paterson to miss first couple of rounds but good to go for Bective's title defence after injury scare

By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 7 2022 - 7:57am, first published 5:00am
Bective skipper Jye Paterson is currently in the US looking at bulls and will miss their season opener this weekend, if it is to go ahead.

He led them to a drought-breaking Tamworth first grade premiership last season, but Jye Paterson admits when he was forced off the field during last month's Central North second grade grand final, he feared he would be watching at least the first half of Bective East's 2022-23 campaign from the sideline.

