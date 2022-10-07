The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth's Scully Park, Kootingal, Baraba and Nundle pools to re-open for summer; Manilla and Tamworth Olympic Pool remain closed

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated October 7 2022 - 7:57am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council manager sport and recreation Paul Kelly at the South and West Tamworth War Memorial Swimming Pool. Picture by Gareth Gardner

PLANS FOR a contentious multi-million dollar, year-round aquatic centre in Tamworth are set to cause a splash once again after being shelved during the pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.