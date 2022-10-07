PLANS FOR a contentious multi-million dollar, year-round aquatic centre in Tamworth are set to cause a splash once again after being shelved during the pandemic.
Tamworth Regional Council will dive into a community consultation and make more information public by the end of this month, according to sport and recreation manager Paul Kelly.
"There's been a lot of work done behind the scenes in the last couple of years during COVID to revise our business case," he said.
"It will be really exciting to talk about our future aquatic needs in Tamworth."
Council decided to delay the $67 million dollar project in 2020, citing the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The revelation comes as council prepares to open five of the region's seven pools next week, but the Tamworth city pool is one that will remain closed for a little longer.
The Scully Park pool as well as the facilities in Barraba, Kootingal and Nundle will open with normal operating hours from Tuesday.
Mr Kelly said cold water temperatures meant there was was no "definitive" date on when the Tamworth Olympic Pool on Kable Avenue could reopen for swimmers.
"It's purely based on weather," he said.
Uproar erupted in the pool user community when the Tamworth city pool gates slammed shut early on the summer season in 2021.
Mr Kelly said although there were no plans to do that this season, a final call would have to be made later.
"If we have a nice hot summer and patrons get out and use the facilities, we have no intention to close it early," he said.
"We will address that in March when the time comes."
Council has had to keep the gates shut on the Manilla pool after flooding rains wreaked havoc.
Mr Kelly said because of two floods in recent weeks, council staff were forced to restrict the water flow when filling it up, pushing back the timeline on opening.
"The main reason we're restricting the flow is to prevent an impact on nearby residents by providing them with dirty water," he said.
"If we take too much water we can sometimes cause an issue in the system, we're just keeping it nice and steady."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
