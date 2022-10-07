Ben Sawyer savoured another highlight in what was been a season to remember in Brisbane on the weekend.
The Tamworth teenager suited up for the Gen Blue under-15s against their Queensland counterparts as part of a big day of state of origin battles at Sunnybank Rugby Club with the Waratahs and Reds' under-16s and under-19s sides also clashing.
Adding to a list of accolades in 2022 that includes being adjudged the player of the Country Championships for the under-15s division, earning selection in the NSW Schools under-16s side and captaining the Country under-15s against City, the Calrossy student said was pulling on the Waratahs jersey was "an honour" and "meant a lot".
Even better they got the win, starting off what would be a Blues clean sweep 13-6.
Coming on at five-eighth mid-way through the second half, Sawyer was out there as the Reds came hard at them in the final minutes in search of a try that would have given them a chance to draw level.
"The game was fast and physical," Sawyer said.
"There was a big emphasis on doing your individual job and all the boys did that."
The conditions were, he said, pretty "wild".
"It was windy and pouring rain then sunny and humid towards the end of the game," he said.
He is now looking forward to having a few weeks off before getting back into pre-season training with the Gen Blue program.
Due to his involvement with the Waratahs unfortunately meant he wasn't able to play for the Central North under-15s at the State 7s Championships at Forster.
