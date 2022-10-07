Sport Cadet produced his second win from three starts for Tamworth trainer Ernie Mabbott at Thursday's Tamworth harness meeting.
The former Sydney pacer proved too strong for his opposition in taking out the Golden Guitar Racing Carnival-January 2023 Pace.
"The horse came out of Sydney and obviously has some ability," said reinsman Anthony Varga, who enjoyed guiding the seven-year-old to the win in a mile rate of 1.58.9 for the 1609 metres.
"He has pulled up super."
Sport Cadet made his race debut for the Mabbott stables in winning fashion back on September 8 at Tamworth, before a tough run on September 28 and then backing up for the second win on Thursday.
"His first start for Ernie was very impressive," Varga said.
"Then last start he had to do all the hard work after not getting away.
"But this time it is a different story.
"He felt super all the way in his run this week."
"He had to do a bit of work early when he was three wide."
But he "was just too good a horse for them".
"We ended up in the one-by-one when Amused (Richard Williams) dropped down to the fence and sat on the leader, Montana Nights (Chris Shepherdson)," Varga said.
"As soon as we hit the back straight on the final occasion, I just let him roll to the top and basically from there it was and easy cruise home."
"Ernie has got the horse going super."
Sport Cadet had a 9.3m win over Dollarsign (Brad Elder) with Montana Nights 1.9m away third.
Fellow Tamworth trainer Tony Missen enjoyed training a winning double after success with My Kinda Justus, who as $2.15 race favourite won the Carolyn Morris Face Painting Pace by 2.4m over Rockindownunder (Michael Formosa) with Dark Side (Maddison Simon) 25.4m away third.
Stablemate Unsully had a half neck win over $1.50 race favourite Im Boo (Brad Elder) in taking out the Tamworth Mini Trot Club Pace and Zoes Rainbow (Adam Ruggari), who was 14.7m way third.
Hunter Valley reinsman Blake Hughes guided both My Kinda Justus and Unsully to the wins for Missen and secured three winning drives for the meeting, after also partnering with the Darren Elder-trained, and $1.45 race favourite, Cash Em In Shannon to take out the HRNSW Guaranteed Ladyship Pace.
