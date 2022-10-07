The Northern Daily Leader

Harness Racing: Sport Cadet dominant in winning Golden Guitar Racing Carnival-January 2023 Pace

By Julie Maughan
October 7 2022 - 2:00am
Anthony Varga returns to scale with Sport Cadet after make it two wins from three starts since relocating from Sydney to the Ernie Mabbott stables. Picture Julie Maughan

Sport Cadet produced his second win from three starts for Tamworth trainer Ernie Mabbott at Thursday's Tamworth harness meeting.

