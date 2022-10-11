The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader Letters to the Editor: China got it right || Value of Listening

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 25 2022 - 12:28am, first published 11:38pm
Value of listening

Member for New England Barnaby Joyce has been critical of Nationals Leader David Littleproud over his so-called Listening Tour' of regional areas. Picture file

It is pleasing to read that Nationals leader David Littleproud is pragmatic enough to recognise that regional voters hold the key to his parties' future prospects ('We did listen': MP in sly dig at leader, Northern Daily Leader, 6/10).

