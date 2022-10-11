It is pleasing to read that Nationals leader David Littleproud is pragmatic enough to recognise that regional voters hold the key to his parties' future prospects ('We did listen': MP in sly dig at leader, Northern Daily Leader, 6/10).
Despite Barnaby Joyce's objections, a 'listening tour' is a sensible step.
The myth that those living in the regions care less about climate change than city dwellers, for change and the environment are a priority for voters across the nation.
Dutton's Liberal party should follow their Nationals counterparts and commence their own 'listening tour' or risk becoming irrelevant to the electorate.
Amy Hiller, Kew
On behalf of the people of the Northern Tablelands, I wish all students in the region about to undertake their exams for the Higher School Certificate (HSC) all the very best.
While the HSC is one indicator of academic achievement, it must be recognised that the results are not a complete measure of a person's overall ability or intellectual capacity and, while a good HSC result may allow a student expeditious entry to university, a poor result won't immediately exclude anyone either.
For those HSC students who do decide to pursue a university degree, I wish you every success with your studies and hope you are accepted into the course of your choice.
For those who choose employment or further training at TAFE, I hope that you are able to find what your need here in the Northern Tablelands so that your community can benefit from your commitment and ability.
There is now a much brighter future for young people in this region and we have a growing capacity to educate, train, employ and retain young people here at home.
Once again, to all HSC students, best of luck in your exams and may you find reward in the choices you make for your futures.
Adam Marshall, Member for Northern Tablelands
No doubt Australia will be represented at the climate change conference to be held in Egypt next month and will be supporting many suggestions to counter climate change. Of course this is good and is exactly what the vast majority of Australian's would surely want.
There is however a factor in relation to Australia's representation at the climate conference that I find is of considerable concern and this is in relation to credibility.
This is the fact that Australia is one of the world's largest exporters of fossil fuel coal and burning coal to produce energy is a prime cause of human induced climate change.
The undeniable fact is that Australia will be attending a conference, with a main aim being to counter climate change, knowing that a product, coal, Australia is selling in massive quantities overseas, is a prime cause of the very problem those at the Conference, are attempting to eliminate.
Of course Australia earns huge export dollars selling coal overseas but there must be many Australian's who feel strangely uneasy about continuing with this weird situation that strongly appears to fail any test of credibility.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
What's the next big thing? There was a time before punk music. There was a time before the internet and social media. Is this the time before mass global depopulation?
Just as the COVID vaccine, or treatment, was rolled out globally, the policy of one-child families could also be rolled out.
Once the West admits China got at least one thing right, the West will be more than happy to claim this policy initiative for themselves.
Under this policy everyone will be able to experience parenthood, although limited to one child.
If strictly adhered to all around the world, the global population would gradually decrease and continue to decrease as long as the policy was kept in force.
Overpopulation is rarely given as a contributing factor to climate change and environmental destruction, but it clearly is the most telling factor in global collapse.
The most compassionate and effective way to lower global population numbers is through the one-child family policy.
It's maybe the only compassionate and effective way to do so.
Louis Shawcross, Hillsborough
Many shops in Tamworth have recently placed these ACON signs out the front, declaring that people in the LGBTQIA+ community (he said "LBGTI rainbow people") are welcome, I really wonder why they need to do this, since no-one is going to deny gay and trans people entry to a shop anyway, and aren't these the same shops that denied entry to unvaccinated people? So it's okay to discriminate against people on their medical choices but not their sexuality?
Treating one segment of the community like second class citizens, then turning around and advertising how inclusive you are towards another segment, is some amazingly hypocritical virtue signalling.
Daniel Peckham, Tamworth
Geoff Black has argued for a return to high immigration suggesting we get immigrants to do the hard yakka that the rest of us won't do. And he has a point because the rest of us won't do jobs that pay a pittance.
He might recall however that we didn't need skilled migrants until the coalition government cut funding to TAFE and universities and then almost tripled immigration numbers and all the new arrivals needed more health and education workers, which produced the never-ending spiral of demand - it's called a Ponzi scheme.
Don Owers, Dudley
