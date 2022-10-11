Many shops in Tamworth have recently placed these ACON signs out the front, declaring that people in the LGBTQIA+ community (he said "LBGTI rainbow people") are welcome, I really wonder why they need to do this, since no-one is going to deny gay and trans people entry to a shop anyway, and aren't these the same shops that denied entry to unvaccinated people? So it's okay to discriminate against people on their medical choices but not their sexuality?