He has been, as trainer Wayne Oakenfull termed it, "a deadset bugger" but Hyland Bay appears to have turned the corner.
Backing up from a last start win at Armidale last month, the Inverell-trained gelding lived up to his favouritism to win Thursday's Guyra Cup Day Sunday 6/11/2022 Spring Cup (2100m).
Originally scheduled for Armidale, the meeting was transferred to Tamworth.
That did mean a change in distance for the feature from 1900 up to the 2100. The furthest he has raced this preparation, the jump up in distance didn't seem to worry Hyland Bay, who started the $2.80 favourite.
After initially settling towards the back of the field, jockey Ben Looker rolled the five-year old to the front just after the 1400m and he was never headed from there.
"They were going pretty slow sort of going out of the straight," Looker told Sky Thoroughbred Central post-race.
"And I was three deep, there was sort of no point going back with the tempo they were going. So once the tempo come out more over the crossing I just elected to let him roll around them and once I got there he come back underneath me and it was a good win."
Looker has had a lot to do with the gelding.
"He's obviously got the ability, hopefully now he's just starting to put it together," he said.
"Because he's been pretty frustrating for Oaky (Oakenfull) and the connections. Hopefully now he can get things right for them."
It was Hyland Bay's third win from 14 starts, to go with three seconds and four thirds.
"(We've) Waited a long time to get him out over a bit of ground, and it's all coming into play now," Oakenfull told Sky Thoroughbred Central.
He has at times tested his patience.
"He was a deadset bugger," he said.
"But this new bridle's certainly helped him."
"And Benny's certainly helped him, done a great job with him."
Tamworth trainer Jane Clement took second and third with Hardyo and Heimberg.
Tamworth trainers bookended the meeting with Mel Dennett winning the first with the ironically named given the weather, Lord Of the Sun, and Luke Morgan the last with Mystery Lad.
Armidale trainer Stirling Osland also picked up a winner with Special Day holding off Bear's Best's (Melanie O'Gorman) late charge to get home in a photo.
