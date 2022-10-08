A PERSONALISED strategy will be put in place to attract and retain doctors in communities like Quirindi as GP shortages plague the regions.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins has had his pleas heard after meeting with representatives from the NSW Rural Doctors Network.
Cr Hawkins raised the alarm bells on the shire's health crisis after two doctors resigned in the space of just one month. Leaving just five doctors to look after a population of around 8000 people.
"I took from the meeting that our concerns were concerns they've heard before," Cr Hawkins said.
"They seemed really positive, they seemed like they could do something for us."
Following the meeting, the network will carry out an audit to pinpoint exactly how may doctors there are, the services available and the likelihood they'll stay in town.
Gaps requiring immediate attention will be prioritised before a long term strategy is put in place.
The intervention in the Liverpool Plains comes after the network carried out community based health planning in Gunnedah during the past two years.
Rural Doctors Network director of engagement Jeremy Mitchell said the organisation was pleased to be expanding their efforts.
"We look forward to supporting the local council and the broader community in any way we can to help ensure that the people of the Liverpool Plains have access to the primary health care they need and deserve," he said.
Recruiting nurse practitioners, introducing bulk-billing and granting private practice doctors visitation rights to the hospital are all issues Cr Hawkins said he raised at the meeting.
"The whole system has to be looked at I don't think it's any one issues," he said.
"Doctors have indicated that they would like the rural lifestyle but there's got to be incentives."
A spokesperson for Hunter New England Health said the general practitioners were welcome to apply for visiting medical officer rights for the Quirindi hospital.
"Discussions between the District and the local GP practice in Quirindi have occurred," a spokesperson said.
"However to date, no applications have been received."
Once the rural doctors audit has been complete, Cr Hawkins said the information would be crucial for helping the shire make "inroads" and move forward.
"Everything is on the table at this stage."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
