Flying fox colony sets up 'maternity camp' at Peel River in Tamworth, council confirms

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
October 9 2022 - 7:30am
Ross Briggs said while the bats are easily disturbed, the babies mean they aren't so easily relocated. Picture by Gareth Gardner

THE BIRTH of baby flying foxes could see mums and bubs hanging around in Tamworth for longer as the riverside area turns into a maternity ward for the colony.

