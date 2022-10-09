THE BIRTH of baby flying foxes could see mums and bubs hanging around in Tamworth for longer as the riverside area turns into a maternity ward for the colony.
The flying fox population has boomed to an estimated 170,000 - up from just 500 or 1000 during the drought years - according to Tamworth council's compliance manager Ross Briggs.
Mr Briggs told the Leader that number could fluctuate as the fly-in, fly-out flying fox "motel" also becomes a "maternity camp", tying the colony more strongly to the Peel River area for longer.
"They've decided that this is a good maternity camp for them," he said.
"They'll hang around until the babies are old enough, and then they'll fly out."
Mr Briggs said the young ones have just started to be born so it will be a while yet until they can leave the roost and take to the skies.
"Generally, they will start looking to fly out around early January, " he said.
"Once it starts warming up and the babies are old enough, they'll head off to wherever they can find more food."
An official count has taken place and Mr Briggs said there was an estimated 170,000 flying foxes in the colony down by the Peel River.
It's a strong but transient population as the creatures - at least the ones that aren't pregnant or caring for new young - search for new food sources.
"If you consider the camp that we have like a motel ... it's one big network of motels up and down the country," he said.
"The flying foxes that we have here today might be totally different from the flying foxes that we have here tomorrow."
Mr Briggs said the Tamworth CBD along the river area seemed to be a peaceful enough place for a flying fox paradise.
"Despite the interaction with people in the park, council mowing crews, and the work along the riverbank, they feel safer than out in more isolated areas," he said.
"[Out there], there could be conflict with landowners or predation."
Flying foxes are protected and can't be forced to move along, so Tamworth residents have become quite used to seeing the animals and understand their importance to the environment, council said.
The flying fox "motel" this year has spanned at times from the walking bridge in Bicentennial Park over the Peel River, past sporting fields and the Tamworth Regional Playground, extending at times to Scott Road and King George V Avenue.
Council crews have been out in the past months ensuring playgrounds and sporting fields are kept clear of bat mess.
Northern Tablelands Wildlife Carers' bat coordinator Jae Price said some of the flying foxes have clearly started to move on already but it's hard to tell when the rest will follow.
"There has been an evacuation of flying foxes as you can see," she told the Leader.
"When the food source runs out there's no reason for them to stay.
"So as to when the majority of the flying foxes will leave is anyone's guess."
No one should ever touch a flying fox, and if one is found hurt or in trouble, wildlife carers should be called.
