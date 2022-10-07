After realising astounding success in its first iteration, the Headspace Charity Football Day is back bigger and better for its second instalment.
Event organiser Dean Hoy was blown away by the level of support shown by the community in 2021, and said it has only grown leading into this year's games.
"I think COVID gave us a bit of a hand last year, there wasn't much else on prior to the game," Hoy said.
"We've got awesome supporters, 20 sponsors, some were there last year and some weren't. It's just amazing how people are just so willing to be a part of something like this."
And, much like the support from sponsors and fans, interest from players has gone up too, with three games to be played this Saturday.
The day will get started at Ken Chillingworth Oval with an Under 20s vs Over 20s clash at 1pm, to be followed by a Women's Allstars game at 3pm and the Men's Allstars will close the show at 5pm.
Hoy is "really excited about all the games", and expects relatively even contests across the three clashes.
But, importantly, the day will also serve as a fundraiser for headspace Tamworth, which provides counseling and support for people between 12 and 25 years old.
Over $6,000 was raised during last year's event.
Hoy does not have a specific goal in mind, he simply hopes to raise as much awareness as possible.
"We're just happy to get the day going and raise a bit of awareness as well as a bit of money to go back into the community," he said.
Additionally, Hoy added, he hopes the event will provide local players an opportunity to socialise with players and members of other clubs to strengthen the local soccer community as a whole.
"We're trying to build some relationships through Tamworth soccer, get people chatting to other people they normally wouldn't chat to," he said.
Cassi Tuson will again coach the women's Blue team and said it's great for the women to have an opportunity to showcase their skills on a big day like today.
"A lot of the girls enjoy it and that's across the board. It's sort of a make-up of all of those elite players from all of the different clubs," she said.
"When you're on the park on a weekend it's a bit of a grudge match, but then you have events like this and it just shows that sportsmanship of everyone getting together to have fun and a good time."
And for a good cause.
"We see a lot of mental health issues within the sporting space, so it's definitely something that we love to contribute to because we do see how significant it is in the space of mental health," Tuson said.
