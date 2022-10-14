In its heyday, it sold some of Tamworth's most high-class cars - but after 20 years lying idle, Donoghoes is finally shutting up shop for good.
Bob Donoghoe said selling off memories is a tough decision.
He said the family owners kept the place to warehouse six decades of history because "we didn't have to face the inevitable - getting rid of it".
"That's what every long standing businessman or tradesman hates is the day of reckoning," he said.
But by October 30, everything must go.
From a running vehicle from 1925, a 1976 tow truck and a gorgeous 1969 Mercedes - "which my wife was quite happy to drive to work every day", Mr Donoghoe joked - plus probably hundreds of panels and other parts for all sorts of vehicles, the business is in the middle of a month-long clearing sale.
The business once sold the mighty German Mercedes to the city's great and good - and fixed them up when things went wrong, as well.
But the origins of the firm were much more humble.
Returning from the Second World War, the pre-war car salesman Mick Donoghoe found there weren't any vehicles to sell. Instead he fixed up the proliferation of old ones, kicking off in 1948 what became a Tamworth icon.
It was among the first local businesses to sell cars, right at the start of the boom in car ownership in Australia.
"To sit here today and think about what was here, to drive down the street to see the changes ... I think that's the way of life isn't it? People sell, convert, change?" he said.
The dealership finally closed in 2002, with the panel shop next door following shortly afterwards as they finished repair commitments.
The site has been sold to an investor.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
