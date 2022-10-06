A DOUBLE power outage left almost 1000 homes and businesses in the dark for 12 hours in Gunnedah.
The electricity was cut twice in the town as emergency crews worked to fix the problem, which affected 953 people.
Essential Energy teams responded to an unplanned power outage in Gunnedah, which was sparked when a high voltage link was severed about midnight on Wednesday.
Power was automatically switched off to the 953 homes and businesses across the Gunnedah area for safety reasons.
A spokesperson for Essential Energy said an attempt was made to restore the power supply remotely at just after 1am but it was unsuccessful.
READ ALSO:
Power was back on for some customers between about 2am and 3.30am on Thursday after the electricity network was rerouted, the spokesperson confirmed to the Leader.
But, power was cut again at about 11.30am on Thursday so the electricity network could be switched back to its normal configuration.
Power was restored to everyone affected, in its normal set-up, from just after midday on Thursday, 12 hours after the lights first went out.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.