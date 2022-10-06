The Northern Inland Academy of Sport (NIAS) Football Club under-13s will contest the Northern League One grand final on Saturday after defeating Kahibah FC in their semi-final on Wednesday night.
Two goals to Darcy Watson in the few minutes either side of half-time proved decisive as they prevailed 2-1.
They will now play Belmont Swansea for the silverware after they upset New Lambton in the other semi in a shoot out.
NIAS programs manager Richard Willis said it was a great performance from the squad, who hadn't played a game in about a month and were missing a few players due to other commitments with the season being extended as a result of the consistent wet weather and subsequent washouts (the finals were originally slated to be played a couple of weeks ago).
He said it is also great for the region.
"In discussions afterwards it's been a long time since a northern team played in these semis," Willis said.
The estimations were around when stand-in coach Ben van Aanholt (he took on the duties with regular coach Andrew Vernon away) was in the under-16s, which was over a decade ago.
After putting them ahead in the 31st minute, Watson then doubled NIAS' advantage in the 39th.
Kahibah responded in the 51st to make it a one goal game, but it was to be the only time the NIAS goal was breached.
Willis said they were probably defending for the last 15 minutes of the match, but they held them out.
He praised the way that Vernon has got them playing, noting that he had a couple of 'football tragics' comment to him afterwards that they "love how our team plays".
"They play a real passing style of game and use everyone on the pitch," he said.
He said Joshua Roach was very strong at centre-back, tidying up and staying calm under pressure.
Watson was meanwhile "very elusive and very quick" up front while captain Alex Little was "an inspiration all over the park".
Willis also noted the four girls they had playing for them. They were all outstanding in the contribution they made to the team, he said.
NIAS have beaten Belmont Swansea both times they have played them but, as someone who has been around the sporting game for a long time, Willis knows anything can happen in a grand final.
"It will be who turns up and takes their chances," he said.
The same 12 that played on Wednesday night will suit up on Saturday, the game kicking off at the Lake Macquarie Football complex at 2pm.
