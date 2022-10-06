The Northern Daily Leader

Soccer: NIAS under-13s through to Northern League One grand final after 2-1 semi-final win over Kahibah FC

By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 6 2022 - 3:57am, first published 1:19am
The NIAS under-13s will play in the Northern League One grand final on Saturday.

The Northern Inland Academy of Sport (NIAS) Football Club under-13s will contest the Northern League One grand final on Saturday after defeating Kahibah FC in their semi-final on Wednesday night.

