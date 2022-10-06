Narrabri-owned pacer Kid Montana has made a return to racing.
The winner of 27 races from 102 starts was sent for a spell in September 2021 after sustaining an injury and now with a full recovery has returned to racing in Sydney.
Joining the stables of Rickie Alchin, Kid Montana had his first race start back last Saturday night with a creditable fifth placing. The race was contested over 1609 metres and won by Little Bliss in a mile rate of 1.53.5.
Kid Montana clocked 1.54.12 for the journey and is engaged in the opening event on Saturday night at Menangle drawing the 11 barrier.
Queensland pacer Leap To Fame won a heat of the NSW Breeders Challenge at Tamworth back in early September and in doing so set a new track record with a mile rate of 1.54.3 for 1609m before returning home with trainer and reinsman Grant Dixon.
Last Saturday night the Bettors Delight-Lettucereason colt finished second to Captain Ravishing in the second heat of the Downbytheseaside Victoria Derby.
This Saturday night Leap To Fame has drawn the five barrier in the $200,000 Victoria Derby Final to be contested over 2760m at Melton.
Leap To Fame already has a NSW Derby on his resume as well as a Queensland Derby and is now in search of a Victorian Derby in the hope of joining Courage Under Fire as the only horses to complete the three feature races back in 1999.
The Victorian Derby is a race that champion Queensland horseman Grant Dixon has had success in over time, with his other stable star Colt Thirty One winning the event back in 2018.
Leap To Fame has secured 14 career wins in 20 career race starts and is an early nomination for the $2 million Eureka race in September 2023 for owners Kevin and Kay Seymour.
After the Victorian visit Leap To Fame will head back to NSW to contest the NSW Breeders Challenge finals at Menangle.
The slot holders for the world's richest race, the $2.1 million TAB Eureka, were announced mid-week with 10 inaugural slot holders.
The race will be contested for the first time at Club Menangle over 2300m on September 2, 2023.
Each slot holder, some of which are syndicates, have committed $300,000 up front - $100,000 per year for the first three years of the race.
They are: Tabcorp; Wayne Loader; Cordina Racing; Kevin and Kay Seymour; Danny Zavitsanos; Tasracing; Soho Standardbreds; Aaron Bain Racing & Summit Bloodstock; Racing Queensland; John Singleton
