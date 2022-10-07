The Northern Daily Leader
What's on

Tamworth Athletics and Little Athletics Club getting ready for season start on October 14

October 7 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tamworth athletics season gets underway next week.

It's time to strap the running shoes on and get ready to jump into the Tamworth athletics season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.