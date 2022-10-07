It's time to strap the running shoes on and get ready to jump into the Tamworth athletics season.
Registrations are open for the season with the Tamworth Athletics and Little Athletics Club already welcoming nearly 200 athletes and now ready to welcome parent volunteers.
No experience is required, and a parent and volunteer information session will be held at the Tamworth Athletics Centre this Saturday, October 8 at 2pm, with the club needing volunteers for its Friday competition nights.
The club will hold competition nights starting October 14 at 5.30pm every Friday night during the season, and Tamworth Athletics Club coaching and development officer Jay Stone said the focus was on development with athletics aiding improvement in all sports.
"I think at the crux of it, the sport of athletics, and the Tamworth Athletics Club is all about development. Helping people become better versions of themselves," he said.
"For athletes who have been competing at their school carnivals, by participating over the summer season, they will end up a lot more confident and experienced by the time their school carnivals come around next year."
"You have to remember that athletics is the foundation for all sports. If people come along and improve their speed, fitness and technique, that will give them an advantage when they play their other sports as well."
Head to the Tamworth Athletics and Little Athletics Club Facebook page or email president Tim Earl for more information: lednsw@gmail.com
