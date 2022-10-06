BUSHY beards will be shaved, live music will be played and money will be raised in honour of a local legend who sadly lost his life.
The Bendemeer Hotel is preparing to host a major event this weekend to raise awareness and money for stroke in the memory of 52-year-old Ray Elmes, who passed away in March last year.
Friend of Ray and Bendemeer Hotel staff member Nikki Langbein said she organised the event to honour Ray's legacy.
"He was a big part of the town, he was everyone's friend," she said.
"He was such a down-to-earth guy who had lived in Bendemeer almost all his life.
READ ALSO:
"He would go out of his way to help anyone."
After Ray had a stroke the community banded together to raise money to go towards helping his recovery, if he were to survive.
The money ended up being used to help cover his funeral costs.
The fundraiser was penciled in for July last year but due to COVID-19 restrictions the event was postponed.
With the goal of raising "as much as possible", Ms Langbein said there would be something for everyone on the day.
A pool competition, barefoot bowls, live entertainment, a silent auction, kids games and face painting are just a few activities on the agenda.
"I just hope this one will be bigger and better," Ms Langbein said.
A 'beard auction' will also see four of Ray's friends face the clippers to contribute to the cause.
Money raised at Saturday's fundraiser will go directly to the Stroke Foundation.
Stroke Foundation chief executive officer Sharon McGowan said the fundraiser was a great way to create awareness.
"It is clear Ray meant a great deal to so many," she said.
"It is heartening to see something positive to come from the tragedy of his loss."
The fundraiser will kick off at 11am on Saturday, October 8, at the Bendemeer Hotel on Caroline Street.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.