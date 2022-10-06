AN ALLEGED drunk driver and his four passengers were forced to swim to shore in the middle of the night after police were told their car crashed into a flooded river.
A 28-year-old man will front court later this month on a mid-range drink driving charge after emergency services were called to the banks of the Macintyre River in Inverell about 1am Thursday.
Police were told a Holden Commodore had been travelling along Captain Cook Drive before careered off the road, and rolled down an embankment and came to rest in the river.
Four men in the car at the time - aged 24, 27, and two 19-year-olds - as well as the driver managed to escape the car and swim to the riverbank.
No injuries were reported.
The Macintyre River is on a flood watch after heavy rains.
Police were alerted and launched an investigation.
Consequently, the driver attended Inverell Police Station after the crash on Thursday morning, where a breath test allegedly revealed a blood alcohol reading of 0.097 - almost twice the legal limit.
The Inverell man allegedly behind the wheel at the time was charged with mid-range drink driving, and driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner that's dangerous.
He was also charged with using a light vehicle without complying with tyre standards.
He was granted police bail to front Inverell Local Court later this month.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
