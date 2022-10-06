With the Gunnedah District Cricket Association's first grade competition set to get underway this Saturday, its second grade competition is still a work in progress.
This, though, has not stopped GDCA president Sam Doubleday from expressing optimism about the state of cricket in town, which struggled in 2020/21.
"Last year, numbers dropped off dramatically," Doubleday said.
"I think COVID had a lot to do with that. With people being locked up all winter, then come summer they got their lives back and used that time to venture out."
As was the case in 2021/22, this year's first grade competition will consist of Albion, Kookaburras, Court House, and Mornington.
But since last year, Doubleday believes each of the teams has become stronger and more populous.
"From what I'm gathering, the clubs are up on numbers if anything," he said.
"That's a good sign moving forward. Each club might have lost one or two players, but from what I'm hearing they all picked up two or three."
The only question mark remaining is the future of the second grade competition. At the moment, Doubleday and the senior committee are working with the Gunnedah Junior Cricket Association in order to create a new-look "development grade", which he hopes will provide a clearer pathway for young players into the senior competition.
"I'm hopeful that the senior association and the junior association can work together and get the kids and the parents involved," Doubleday said.
"To give the juniors a stepping stone from junior cricket into senior cricket. The juniors are the future of not just cricket, but any sport."
As the details of this new competition are still being hashed out, the GDCA is unsure as to when it will get underway.
However, Doubleday hopes that once the numbers are shored up, it will begin quickly.
"Junior registration is still open at the moment, so once those are all finalised we can go from there," he said.
"It won't take much, we only need a dozen kids to play and if they have their mother or father play with them, that dramatically increases numbers and keeps the kids playing cricket in town."
