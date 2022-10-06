The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Gunnedah first grade set to get underway this weekend, questions remain about seconds

By Zac Lowe
October 6 2022 - 7:00pm
Albion will get their season underway this weekend as they look to defend their 2021/22 first grade title. Picture by Mark Bode.

With the Gunnedah District Cricket Association's first grade competition set to get underway this Saturday, its second grade competition is still a work in progress.

