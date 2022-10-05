More pressure on the housing market in Armidale and Tamworth lies ahead as the region gets set for a boom in renewable energy construction.
Dubbo, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and the LaTrobe Valley are four other regions expected to see a jump in people looking for homes as construction workers descend on Renewable Energy Zones REZ, according to investor advisory group InvestorKit's latest research paper.
But InvestorKit's Arjun Paliwal said these are ideal areas for investors to buy up in, as demand for housing strengthens the property market especially during the construction phases.
Read also:
Mr Paliwal said more people spending money on hospitality, retail and other businesses would also revitalise these towns due to an increase in population created via the REZs.
"Those looking to buy in areas where the renewable energy boom is earmarked to take place can see property prices rise and benefit from long-term capital growth," Mr Paliwal said.
Yet Cathy Callaghan from not-for-profit peak body Shelter NSW said the government needs to seriously look at the housing situation and ensure those big employers are providing workers' accommodation as part of their developments.
"The short term rental market has really gutted a lot of the regular rental markets in a lot of big regional towns. So that's already a problem," Ms Callaghan said.
"So putting employment pressure on top of that as well is a bit of an issue."
She said pensioners and people on lower incomes will find it harder to secure long-term accommodation even with good rental histories when in competition with higher earning workers.
"They're usually at the bottom of the rental heap," Ms Callaghan said, while also highlighting the urgency of the government to provide more social and affordable housing in the New England area.
Australia has a target to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and has earmarked Renewable Energy Zones REZ around the nation suitable for hydro, solar and windfarm developments.
In NSW, these include the New England Renewable Energy Zone REZ near Armidale and the Central-West Orana REZ to the west of Tamworth where Dubbo is located.
As a trade-off from the New England REZ, Armidale and Tamworth are expected to see a $10.07bn private sector investment with about 2080 operational and construction jobs, according to the InvestorKit white paper.
The Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Energy Storage Project and the $900m Thunderbolt Energy Hub are two of the top projects expected to deliver those outcomes.
Further south west of Tamworth, Dubbo's property market is expected to also see more pressure on housing as the $5bn Central-West Orana REZ will generate 4000 construction jobs at its peak.
But renters are also struggling to find homes in Dubbo where vacancy rates remain low. And less sales days in a housing market that averages $420k is indicating strict market pressure.
Other areas expected to see more pressure on the housing market but a boom for investors due to local renewable energy projects, include the LaTrobe Valley in Victoria, Rockhampton and Toowoomba in Queensland.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.