The Northern Daily Leader

Harness Racing: Driver Grace Panella hopes to get closer to her hundredth win on Thursday

By Julie Maughan
Updated October 5 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Panella, pictured here driving Iam The Joker in 2022, will drive seven horses in Tamworth tomorrow. Picture by PeterMac Photography.

With seven drives at the Tamworth harness meeting on Thursday afternoon, Hunter Valley reinswoman Grace Panella is seeking a good day at the track as she knocks on the door of 100 wins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.