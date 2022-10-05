With seven drives at the Tamworth harness meeting on Thursday afternoon, Hunter Valley reinswoman Grace Panella is seeking a good day at the track as she knocks on the door of 100 wins.
Panella has sat on 94 career winning drives for what "feels like the longest time".
"I have been stuck for a while looking at 100 winners but certainly looking to moving forward at the Tamworth meeting," Panella said.
While scoring a century of wins remains her focus, Panella has achieved some milestones within the industry of late starting back in September when she was chosen by Harness Racing NSW as a representative in the Australian Drivers Championships contested in South Australia.
Although not the winner of the series, Panella did achieve a win in her heat with Leer for trainer Brent Lilley.
"That was an absolutely amazing feeling to drive a winner in the series. It was good to get my name out there with the South Australia win," she said.
"[The win] was really unexpected and it did take a long time to sink in, but it did when I watched the replay a few times."
Panella summed up her South Australia drive upon the Globe Derby Paceway as similar to the Tamworth Paceway.
"The experience over in South Australia is something I will never forget and, hopefully, I will get to do it again in the future," Panella said.
On returning from the South Australia competition, Panella then secured her first Menangle win when she partnered with the Darren Binskin-trained Tuppance.
"That was a bit of a shock," Panella said.
"Darren kept telling me for weeks he was going to get me my first Menangle winner. It was a massive thrill and I was happy to drive a winner for Darren as he was one of the reasons I got into the sport."
Grace Panella normally takes drives for her boss, Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey, but on Thursday has accepted seven outside drives at the Tamworth meeting.
"I am happy for outside drives," Panella, who has several chances with her listed drives, said.
She will take two drives for Gunnedah trainer Rob Durrant when she partners with Dancing River and Iam The Joker, along with two drives for Tamworth trainer Tony Missen with Tackas Last Dance and Jaytees Hat.
Other drives on the program at Tamworth for Panella are Hot Jiving from the Kevin Warby stables and Mega Star for Brendan James.
Panella has partnered with most of her drives before, but there is one she has a soft spot for and that will come in the final race with Thundamental for the Ernie Mabbott stables.
"I have had an opinion of that horse for a while," Panella said, "with a better draw this week I am hopeful of another win. He is only small horse but very fast."
Panella has already achieved three wins behind the Live or Die gelding who will commence from barrier two.
Friday night will then see Panella drive six times at the Newcastle meeting before heading back to Menangle on Saturday night to contest the $25,000 Club Menangle Waratah final with Western Ricki trained by Clayton Harmey.
