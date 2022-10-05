The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah State Emergency Service crews prepare for flooding sooner, disaster assistance extended to Tamworth, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 5 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DOOR knocking and sandbagging have ramped up as State Emergency Service crews beg residents to prepare early.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.