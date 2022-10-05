DOOR knocking and sandbagging have ramped up as State Emergency Service crews beg residents to prepare early.
Piles of sand have been dumped at SES headquarters in Gunnedah as two weather fronts threaten to bring up to 100mm of rain to the region.
SES Gunnedah Unit Inspector Phill Miegel said crews were regrouping, and preparing differently compared to the flooding events that hit Gunnedah and Tamworth two weeks ago.
"There's a number of things we are doing differently this time," he said.
"We're preparing a lot sooner and we also have new apps on our phones where we can record where we've been door knocking and how far the river heights were."
Minor to moderate flood warnings have been issued for the Peel River and minor to major flooding is predicted for the Namoi and Gwydir River systems.
READ ALSO:
Flood peaks of 5.5 metres are expected to hit Tamworth on Sunday afternoon, while crews prepare for river heights of 8.2 metres in Gunnedah on Monday and Tuesday.
Inspector Miegel said rain bombs in the local area could cause flash flooding.
Advice to residents is to remember the last river heights in your area, prepare pets and livestock, raise furniture and belongings and ensure medications and identification documents are easy to locate.
Motorist were warned moving road closed signs or taking back roads was a "no-no".
"If they can become more prepared and more self-sufficient it's a whole lot easier for us," Inspector Miegel said.
Low lying areas in Gunnedah, including Maitland Street, the bridge area and soccer fields are of high flood concern.
SES crews from Tingha, local Rural Fire Service volunteers and the NSW Police flood rescue team were on the ground in Gunnedah on Wednesday.
Following flooding from September 14, federal and state funded disaster assistance has been made available for Tamworth, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.