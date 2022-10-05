Council has officially opened nominations for the 2022 Tamworth Regional Sports Awards.
Speaking on Wednesday morning at No. 1 Oval, council sport and recreation development officer, Blake Mammarella, said the awards are an opportunity for local athletes to be recognised for achievements that might otherwise fly under the radar.
Also read:
"Sport's such an important part of society, I think it's important to recognise those who put the effort in," Mammarella said.
"It has so many social benefits as well. It's important to recognise your peers and give them the recognition they deserve."
There are a variety of categories in which athletes can be nominated, including individual, team, junior, and senior divisions, along with coaching awards and special achievement awards. Nominations are also available for places on the Tamworth Olympic Honour Wall and in the Tamworth Regional Sporting Hall of Fame.
Those in junior categories need to be under 18, while junior teams nominated need to have a majority of players below 18 years old.
The qualifying period is November 2021 to October 2022, with nomination forms available on the council website.
Athletes do not need to have won in their respective divisions or competitions to be eligible for awards either.
Mammarella used the example of Olivia Earl and Abbie Peet, two of the 2021 junior award winners who live with an intellectual disability and a physical disability respectively.
Both young women compete in athletics, and although they both produced remarkable results in 2021, Mammarella said they are proof that sometimes the biggest victory is not winning the competition, but overcoming personal barriers.
The winners will be announced at a presentation night held at the West Tamworth Leagues Club on Friday, November 25. Further details will be confirmed by council when they become available.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.