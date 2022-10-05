The Northern Daily Leader
Council: Nominations open for 2022 Tamworth Regional Sports Awards

By Zac Lowe
Updated October 6 2022 - 7:28am, first published October 5 2022 - 3:52am
Tamworth Regional Council sport and recreation development officer Blake Mammarella spoke at No. 1 Oval this morning about the Regional Sports Awards. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Council has officially opened nominations for the 2022 Tamworth Regional Sports Awards.

