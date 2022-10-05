PARENTS will be back to work sooner after one childcare centre expanded its capacity.
Gunnedah's Li'l Achievers can now accommodate 127 children, making it one of the largest childcare centres in the region.
The centre originally cared for 24 children, aged from six weeks to six years, but now it can accomodate 79.
But after more than a year of construction, setbacks and challenges, the centre has vowed to take the pressure off local parents.
Centre director Emma Lyons said the expansion was motivated by a huge demand for childcare in the town.
"We had a huge wait list for our babies and toddlers they were just the ones we couldn't cater for," she said.
"It was extremely hard, some of the parents you just wanted to help out but we had no spots.
"We can't make spots so our only option was to expand."
The expansion includes a new outdoor eating and play area, two new baby rooms and one new toddler room.
Both baby rooms can cater for 12 infants and 20 youngsters can be cared for in the toddler room.
"It's been amazing, it's so good to see that all the families are so happy with the changes that have been made," Ms Lyons said.
Due to the expansion, the centre has also had to bring on more staff.
"We were able to recruit along the way so they were trained up and ready to go," Ms Lyons said.
"The staff seem to be adjusting so well and have just picked it up and ran with it.
"I can't ask for anything better."
With space for more children, Ms Lyons said spots had been snapped up by existing parents needing more days of childcare and new families enrolling their little ones.
Apart from work commitments, the social aspect is what Ms Lyons thought was boosting demand.
"We have a lot of kids that come just one day a week purely to play with other children and to have that other education away from their families," she said.
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey said the expansion was a huge boost for the "desperate need" for childcare in the town.
"It's huge," he said.
"It means there's a lot more men and women who are able to go out and fill those job vacancies that we desperately have in our community."
The Li'l Achievers expansion comes after two new childcare centres opened in Gunnedah in the past 12 months.
"That's been great and has taken a lot of pressure off the Gunnedah community," Cr Chaffey
With a vision of growth for the town he said it was crucial centres continued to open.
"As the community grows the infrastructure needs to grow at the same pace as the community," he said.
Despite Li'l Achievers adding 48 places to their books, Cr Chaffey said this had allowed the town to only just meet demand.
"We're only at the point now where we are actually adequate size for the need," he said.
"You can see very quickly, in a matter of months and down the tracks, we'll probably have backlogs again."
As for Li'l Achievers, there's even more in the works.
A nature reserve, playground, bike track and outdoor kitchen are under construction.
Ms Lyons said there were also plans to introduce before and after school and holiday care to create a "one stop shop".
"We've had a lot of members talk to us and say it's a real need in the area," she said.
"Parents can pick their kids up and drop them off and siblings can play with each other before and after school."
Li'l Achievers is located at 211 Bloomfield Street in Gunnedah.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
