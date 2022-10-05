Squeezing the last bit of cash out of parent vouchers has become an attractive business opportunity for some around town, while others hesitate.
Owner of Escape Rooms Tamworth Jody Stevens, said even though the vouchers expire on October 9 she's hoping to cram people into Halloween bookings and beyond.
She said vouchers have certainly helped to fill out bookings ahead of the school holidays ending.
"We're 100 per cent asking people that they either use them through the school holidays like they were intended, or they're welcome to use them for future bookings," she said.
"And we can exchange them for credit for future booking for up to three years."
She said it's just a matter of them processing the voucher codes to pay before October 9 for sessions over those next three years.
Ms Stevens' keenness for this approach is easy to understand given how successful she said vouchers have been generally.
"Discover was amazing. Discover vouchers worked so well for us during and just after [their expiry]," she said.
"We had a massive influx of people exchanging those for future bookings.
"And we were really busy a good month after so we're really hoping with the parents vouchers we can do that again."
Manager of Rawsons Retreat Robin Wealand said they're accepting the vouchers as initial payments to confirm bookings.
However, for Ms Wealand, things are already pretty busy thanks to the relative freedom with which people have travelled since the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.
She said while it's good the vouchers are there to help, it's not something they're pushing because her books are full right to the end of next year.
"I have a business that's doing very well. I'm booked solid most weeks, so I don't really have to go through the process of trying to promote the vouchers," she said.
With such a busy tourism scene, the good news for businesses like Rawsons Retreat is that the vouchers seemingly aren't needed to encourage people to travel and spend money.
Owner of Ashby House Matt Sweeney is more apprehensive about using the vouchers to book services beyond their intended expiry.
He said while they're happy to have people stay using the vouchers up until October 9, he's not sure they should be used for later bookings.
"We're happy to accept them up to the expiry date ... do get in before Sunday if you want to have a short trip away," he said.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
