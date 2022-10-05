The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth businesses call for parent vouchers to be spent before the end of school holidays

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated October 5 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Jones displays a welcoming grin outside Tamworth Escape Rooms. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Squeezing the last bit of cash out of parent vouchers has become an attractive business opportunity for some around town, while others hesitate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.