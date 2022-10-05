Temporary overnight road closure on the New England Highway

Motorists are advised of temporary road closures from next week on the New England Highway to carry out night work near the Golden Highway intersection.
Work will involve installing safety barriers on the new overpass bridge across the New England Highway.
Work will be carried out at night from 7pm to 5am from Monday 10 October to Friday 14 October and is expected to be completed in four shifts, weather permitting.
A detour will be in place via Range Road and the Golden Highway.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead as the detour is expected to add up to 10 minutes of extra travel time. Access will be maintained for residents and emergency services.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
