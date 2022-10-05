The Northern Daily Leader
New England Highway closure for bridge work will cause minor delays for motorists

By Newsroom
Updated October 5 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:30am
Temporary overnight road closure on the New England Highway

Motorists are advised of temporary road closures from next week on the New England Highway to carry out night work near the Golden Highway intersection.

