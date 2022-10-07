The NSW coalition government has announced another dam fix, this time it is a billion dollars to lift up the Warragamba Dam wall.
So important is this plan that it has been elevated to "Critical state significance".
Not that it is needed for water mind you (Sydney has their expensive, you beaut desalination plant in case of water shortages), no it is so that Sydney developers can go ahead and build homes on the existing flood plains in the Hawkesbury-Nepean floodplain.
What's the bet that this is one announcement by the politicians that gets done? Come on Kevin and Barnaby, how about some words of criticism about a new dam announcement when our old dam announcements (at which you both smiled for the cameras) came to naught and try and get some government support for our water situation?
Though we need the water for survival, not for the whims of the developers, so perhaps I am not understanding the priorities of the Nationals in coalition?
Andrew Brown, Nundle
The NSW Perrottet/Toole Government has overturned their previous decision to raise Sydney's Warragamba dam claiming they need to do this now for flood mitigation.
Not long ago Sydney developers were calling on the the Sydney government to raise the dam to ensure overpopulated Sydney could continue to grow on the flood plain. So, is it flood mitigation or more capacity to grow Sydney and gratify developers? You decide.
What is evident is that there is nothing more motivating to an unpopular government, than an imminent election, hence the motivation to make this dam announcement now.
Meanwhile water infrastructure promised by the previous Berejiklian/Barilaro Government in October 2019 during an unprecedented, deep drought, we all remember - Dungowan Dam, Wyangala Dam and Mole Creek Dam have all but disintegrated.
We can't even get a conversation or commitment about water alternatives from the Liberal/Nationals yet you wait and see how concerned Liberal/National MP's will be for rural NSW residents when the next drought hits, inevitably when they are in opposition. Nothing demonstrates how ignored safe rural seats are then this issue.
We have a Liberal/National Government that has the levers to deliver this infrastructure for rural people now, but like the schmozzle in health, education, TAFE, roads etc around the state the government is teetering toward electoral oblivion, frigid and unable to make any decision that will leave a legacy that will mitigate the impacts of the next drought for rural people and our local MP is even the Water Minister.
Eleven-and-a-half years at the helm and billions of a promised privatisation bounty waisted in Sydney - well done!
Mark Rodda, Tamworth
As another La Nina season approaches, it is time to start thinking about making your home Storm Ready.
We are all used to the steps by now secure outdoor furniture, clear the gutters, and reduce risk of damage by removing overhanging branches. But have you thought about making your home safer from the effects of Climate Change?
There are lots of small things we can do to mitigate the effects, like planting drought tolerant natives or building wider eaves to decrease sun exposure on our windows.
Yet these changes only help after the fact, and, just like during storm season, it is better to be proactive than reactive.
Here are some simple steps to make your life more Climate Change Ready: You can secure your retirement by ensuring that your superannuation isnt invested in declining industries such as coal production; make it clear to your local member that you support greener policies; and reduce your consumption of high carbon mile products like imported, out-of-season foods.
The best way to have an impact at the local level is to comment on the Tamworth Regional Councils Draft Sustainability Plan for 2022 to 2026, which is open for comment until October 26th.
Its time to be Storm Ready, and Climate Ready this season!
Alice Milson, Calala
