The state government is negotiating to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Clubs NSW, dashing the hopes of local ministers campaigning for pokies reform.
Minister for Hospitality Kevin Anderson did not commit to expanding a cashless gaming card beyond the state's casinos, into poker machines in pubs and clubs.
Guyra vicar Tim Stevens was one of many Anglicans to call on the government and opposition to not sign a new MoU, which is often seen as a promise of preferential treatment to the industry.
He brought the issue to last month's Anglican synod in Tamworth where a call for reform - and to reject the signing of an MoU - received unanimous support.
Reverend Stevens said many regional communities suffered from problem gambling.
He said the signal of the government's intention to sign one meant it was "effectively washing its hands of their duty before God to defend the weak, poor and oppressed".
"Signing an MoU before an election effectively silences important discussions that we need to have about the harms that poker machine gambling brings upon individuals in our communities," he said.
"Lack of action means that children go hungry, families live in constant debt, and intergenerational poverty continues."
In an interview with the Leader this week, Mr Anderson said talks with Clubs NSW "are being progressed" with an eye to signing an agreement.
Wests Newcastle will be the only venue in the state to trial a cashless card for poker machines, he said.
The state's casinos are set to go cash-free in the new term of government, but Mr Anderson refused to commit to expanding the program to poker machines in pubs and clubs until the Newcastle trial is complete.
He said harm minimisation was "at the top of everything we're doing".
CEO and Superintendent of Wesley Mission Reverend Stu Cameron said previous agreements "have offered preferential treatment to the gambling industry and have prevented gambling reform measures that would protect the community".
"Clubs have had 12 years of deals with governments," he said.
"Now is the time to prioritise reforms such as large reductions in poker machine numbers, reduced operating hours for poker machines and the banning of addictive features like losses disguised as wins or near misses."
A spokesperson for Clubs NSW said the body is "engaged in regular conversations with both sides of politics to ensure the creation of policy settings that will help the industry begin to bounce back from the ongoing impacts of COVID".
In a statement that raised hopes among anti-addiction campaigners, Premier Dominic Perrottet last week told media he found it "difficult" that the state earned revenue "taxing on the misery of others" through billions of dollars in poker machine taxes.
Reverend Stevens said the government's lack of commitment to action showed the premier's words were little more than "lip service".
"I'm disappointed that they're signing an MoU which means we can't even talk about it. It'll effectively silence the debate about poker machine reform in the leadup to the election," he said.
"People think us Christians always vote right but I don't always vote right. This is one of those issues where ... [inaction would mean] I'll probably vote for someone else."
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
