The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

State government negotiating pokies MOU, dashing hopes of local campaigners across the New England

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
October 6 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Hospitality Kevin Anderson.

The state government is negotiating to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Clubs NSW, dashing the hopes of local ministers campaigning for pokies reform.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.