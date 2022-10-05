He might be small in stature, but the Tamworth Thunderbolts believe Allante Harper will have a towering impact for them on court in 2023.
If that name is unfamiliar to local basketball fans, it is because Harper has never set foot in the country before.
But the Indianapolis native is set to make the journey down under in early 2023, after being put in touch with the Tamworth Basketball Association by his good friend and former teammate, Scott McGann.
"It was really a no-brainer," McGann said.
"I just pitched him to the board and they were pretty happy to have a look, loved what they saw, and took him on from there."
McGann and Harper first met when the former attended Lakeland College. They were both on the school's basketball team and forged a close friendship in the two years they played together from 2017 to 2019.
So when the offer came through from the Thunderbolts earlier this year, Harper was only too happy to accept.
"I am feeling great about coming to Tamworth!" Harper told the Leader in an email.
"I can't wait to see the community and fans around town. Get to know everyone, and win great games!"
At just five feet 10 inches tall, Harper's frame is diminutive when compared to most elite basketballers.
This, McGann said, that has not been an impediment for Harper thus far, who is "really scrappy" and "very skilled" on court.
"I think he was top five in the nation in college basketball for three point percentage in his junior year," McGann said.
"He's great offensively and defensively."
But, in Harper's opinion, the biggest asset he will bring to the team isn't his ability - it is his leadership and knowledge of a winning culture.
"I believe I can add great leadership [to the team]," Harper said.
"The main thing I think I can add though is winning. I come from a very good team in college, I know what winning is like and the grind it takes to achieve."
Playing as an import for Tamworth will not be as simple as turning up to training and games for Harper.
These players, TBA president Scott Ward said, are also expected to "engage in the local community".
"That's one thing that Scott [McGann] was adamant with, that Allante will be able to do that," Ward said.
Indeed, Harper is eager to interact with the Tamworth community, and cannot wait to take to the court in front of a new crowd.
Having dreamt of playing professional basketball since childhood, he "never" thought he'd end up playing in Australia. But, he said, the opportunity to see more of the world is "amazing to me".
And, despite his vast experience in the US, Harper knows he will continue to learn and improve with the Thunderbolts.
"I am looking forward to playing my rookie year and learning many new things I have not yet learned," he said.
"Playing pro ball is a lot different than playing college basketball. I am looking forward to impacting the team as much as possible."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.