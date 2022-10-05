The Northern Daily Leader

Basketball: Tamworth Thunderbolts sign former college basketballer for 2023 season

By Zac Lowe
Updated October 5 2022 - 7:05am, first published 7:00am
Allante Harper (pictured here playing for the Indiana University Kokomo Cougars in the 2021/22 season) will be a valuable addition to the Thunderbolts in 2023. Picture Indiana University Kokomo Athletics.

He might be small in stature, but the Tamworth Thunderbolts believe Allante Harper will have a towering impact for them on court in 2023.

