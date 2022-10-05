The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Central Norths under 16 girls reach Country Championships grand final

By Zac Lowe
Updated October 5 2022 - 1:46am, first published 1:00am
The Central North under 16s produced some surprising performances with the bat to skyrocket to the top of the Pool A table. Picture supplied.

Just four days after the squad met and trained together for the first time, the Central North under 16s girls have become the second-best country team in the state.

