The Northern Daily Leader

Soccer: NIAS Northern League under 13s bound for semi-finals against Kahibah FC

October 4 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NIAS under 13s side has worked hard to prepare for a shot at finals. Picture supplied.

It's finals week for the Northern Inland Academy of Sport (NIAS) Football Club U13 Northern League Team, as they take on Kahibah FC in Wednesday's semi-final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.