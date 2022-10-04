It's finals week for the Northern Inland Academy of Sport (NIAS) Football Club U13 Northern League Team, as they take on Kahibah FC in Wednesday's semi-final.
The NIAS team will make the trek to Newcastle, to take on the home team at Lake Macquarie Football complex for a 2pm kick-off.
The winner will move forward to the grand final this Saturday, once again set for the Lake Macquarie Football complex.
NIAS programs manager, Richard Willis, said this is a great achievement for a team which has spent many weekends on the road.
"These players have shown outstanding dedication and endurance, with 22 rounds of football and a trip to Newcastle every second round," Mr Willis said.
"That is a significant time, energy and financial commitment for the athletes, their parents and families.
"It's paid off too - after 22 rounds the NIAS Northern League team is currently in second place."
The team is coached by Andrew Vernon and Dale Lewis, two well-respected NIAS coaches and managers who have brought years of experience and expertise to the squad.
Through NIAS, athletes have access to development programs, coach support services, industry awards and sporting initiatives that help develop the individual potential of identified talented sportspeople.
NIAS is committed to helping local athletes overcome major regional disadvantages such as the tyranny of distance, lack of access to regular quality coaching, inadequate regular high-quality competition and limited exposure to state sporting bodies.
