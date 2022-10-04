IT'S survived floods, vandals and heavy farm equipment, but an old rickety bridge at Piallamore has finally been knocked down, as council gets rid of the old to make way for the new.
Tamworth Regional Council has kicked off work on a brand new Fishers Bridge, to replace the 112-year-old timber structure with a single-lane concrete bridge with no load restrictions.
Residents at Piallamore have been crying out for a fix to the deteriorating piece of infrastructure for years.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the bridge has been out of action for some time, damaged by heavy traffic and floodwaters - and someone even tried to burn it down.
"But that didn't work," he said.
"The original bridge was built here in 1910, and the residents here on both sides of this river will be very excited that this new bridge is under construction."
New England MP Barnaby Joyce said driving farming equipment across the old bridge was dangerous, and the new bridge will save residents fuel.
"For our nation to get ahead, we've got to invest in the infrastructure that puts export dollars on the boat," he said.
"And the New England does that. We do that with out cattle, we do that with our fat lambs, our wool, our grain, our cotton. But to be able to do that, you have to be able to lift load limits on bridges."
The $1.2 million bridge means so much to the local community, Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said.
"It's so important for them to have access to come to town, drive their kids to school, buy groceries or take their farm produce on and off their place," he said.
Fishers Bridge is one of five Tamworth region bridges to share in $2.462 million under Round One of the $500 million Fixing Country Bridges Program.
It's part of council's Timber Bridge Replacement Strategy to knock down old bridges, with only seven expected to remain by the end of the year.
The bridge is due to be completed by the end of the year.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
