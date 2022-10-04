DETECTIVES have recovered a pistol and a teenager has been charged, accused of trying to rob a store in broad daylight.
Cooper Sean Hislop faces up to 20 years behind bars if found guilty of attempted robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon, and possessing an unregistered pistol.
New England Detective Acting Inspector Tony Ehsman said Hislop was arrested in Armidale just 24 hours after the reported attempted hold-up.
The 18-year-old is accused of using a pistol in a bid to rob a Jessie Street store in Armidale just after 4pm on Thursday.
"Detectives will allege the male entered the store and demanded cash and other items from the victim while armed with that weapon and a small knife," he told the Leader.
"He left empty-handed and was chased by the victim."
Detectives were alerted and examined the crime scene and spoke with the staff member, and then moved quickly.
"The male was identified through the course of investigations and arrested 24 hours later at Armidale Police Station," Detective Ehsman said.
"This was a good result all round in that no one was injured, nothing was taken and [that male] was arrested and charged, and now we have removed a dangerous weapon off the street."
Hislop appeared in Armidale Local Court on Tuesday but was not required to enter pleas to the charges.
Detectives have been ordered to compile a brief of evidence and serve it on the Aboriginal Legal Service by mid-December.
Magistrate Mark Richardson adjourned the case which will return to court later this year.
Hislop remains on bail, after being released on conditional liberty during an out-of-sessions court hearing on Saturday. He was released with conditions after spending a night in custody following his arrest.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
