BLUE-GREEN algae poisoning may have affected a fisherman's blood alcohol reading after he was caught drink driving near Split Rock Dam, a court has heard.
Joel Benjamin Parry was sentenced to a two-year good behaviour order in Tamworth Local Court after pleading guilty to a mid-range drink driving charge.
Defence solicitor Garry Johnston handed up a doctor's certificate revealing the 22-year-old had suffered blue-green algae poisoning, which he said had impaired his liver function.
"He said, 'I was so careful', about what he drank," Mr Johnston told the court.
Mr Johnston said Parry had been fishing and had a couple of mid-strength beers, then went to the pub for dinner and had a drink over a couple of hours.
The court heard police patrolling Manilla Road in Upper Manilla saw Parry about 8pm on August 27 and followed him for about 2km.
A set of agreed police facts show officers saw his vehicle crossing double white lines at some point.
Parry was pulled over and told police he was going fishing at Split Rock Dam. Another man was in the front passenger seat.
Parry, behind the wheel at the time, was arrested after a positive roadside breath test and blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.081 at Manilla Police Station.
Magistrate Lisa Stapleton said that did seem high and it may be the case that he had impaired liver function from the blue-green algae poisoning.
But, she said he had still put people at risk.
"He was a danger to all other road users, drivers, riders and pedestrians," she told the court.
References were handed up and Ms Stapleton said Parry had zero criminal history.
The court heard he had been off the road for about a month and his boss had been driving him to work and back - a 20km round trip - early in the morning.
Parry was handed a conditional release order for two years and no conviction was recorded in the circumstances.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
