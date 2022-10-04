A THIRD flooding event is set to hit Tamworth and Gunnedah this week, with two weather fronts expected to bring 100mm of rain to the region.
State Emergency Service (SES) crews are preparing for identical, or potentially worse flooding compared to the past two weeks, as river catchments remain soaked.
SES spokesperson David Rankine said crews were preparing for flooding along the Peel, Namoi, Gwydir, Severn and Upper Macquarie river systems.
Operational staff expect Gunnedah to reach a flood peak of 8.3 metres and Tamworth to hit the 5.5 metre mark on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.
READ ALSO:
"It's not the greatest news and it's certainly three strikes for a lot of communities," Mr Rankine said.
Wee Waa is expected to reach the major flood level of 7 metres, which is likely to see the community isolated.
In preparation for the predicted flooding, 40 out-of-area crews from metro locations, the Northern Rivers and South Coast have been deployed to the region.
Teams from Broken Hill will also be dispatched to Gunnedah in the coming days.
The first weather front is expected to hit on Wednesday, but Mr Rankine said Friday's downpour is of major concern for Tamworth and Gunnedah.
"That's when we will see the bulk of the heavy rainfall," he said.
"We can expect as a result of that rainfall to see worse flooding as a result.
"As the catchments continue to take this water there's nowhere for it to run than into the river systems."
SES crews have been door knocking businesses and residents in low lying areas in Gunnedah in preparation for the upcoming rain, while also undertaking a "substantial clean up" from the past two weeks.
Mr Rankine said residents have been urged to prepare early and remain vigilant over the coming days and weeks.
Sandbags are available to residents and anyone with sandbags still in place from the past two weeks has been urged not to move them.
Emergency accommodation options are also available.
Mr Rankine said with more than 50 flood rescues conducted during the past two weeks, residents are being reminded to make safe decisions on the road and avoid flood water.
Local Land Services have urged landholders to prepare their farm emergency plans in the lead up to the rain.
Emergency management coordinator Piers Harper, said ensuring animals were factored into flood planning would reduce stress and keep livestock safe.
"We encourage you to identify and move livestock to a 'safe' area on your property where they are away from danger but still have access to food and water," Mr Harper said.
"You should remove pumps from waterways, secure moveable objects like bale feeders and where possible, move farm equipment to higher ground.
"It's also important to store all chemicals securely and out of potential floodwater levels."
Resources are available on the SES and Local Land Services website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.