Jack's Creek Wagyu has proved a winner, yet again, bringing home the World's Best Ribeye Steak award from the World Steak Challenge 2022.
Business manager for Jack's Creek Bob Barker, said the award makes it clear what they are bringing to the table.
"Obviously, from a company perspective, being able to say we're producing the world's best ribeye steak is very important," he said.
"If a waiter is able to say that what they're serving is the world's best ribeye steak, that's really powerful for the customer at the other end."
Mr Barker said it's just the latest accolade they've brought back from the World Steak Challenge.
"Obviously in the first two editions of it, Jacks Creek actually won the overall award of World's Best Steak producer.
"This year we were awarded World's Best Ribeye Steak.
"And that was with one of our purebred Wagyu ribeye steaks."
In an intensive judging process, Mr Barker said the steaks were inspected in their raw form before judges had the chance to dig in.
"It's a very broad judging panel because there's a lot of entries and each person can only have so much steak," he said.
"They inspect it as a cut steak for colour and distribution of marbling, the smell and those sorts of things.
"They're all cooked in the same way and then there's a tasting panel."
It's a pretty long road to the finish line, according to Mr Barker.
He said they must work with numerous different companies to oversee a very long production line to deliver an exceptional product onto the dining table.
"It [the award winning beef cow] was on feed for around 450 days, and sourced from one of our suppliers up in Queensland, High's Pastoral," he said.
According to Mr Barker, the award recognises their trust in the various partners they work with to make a top-notch steak.
"Within Australia it's a really positive thing to reinforce the strength of our systems that we've got in place," he said.
"As I said in this case we worked with Hugh's Pastoral and through the feedlot at Opal Creek and processing through ACC [Australian Country Choice].
"It's a full supply chain effort that goes into making sure the product is the best it possibly can be."
And it's not the only recent accolade for the company.
After Jack's Creek won the award for Champion Beef at the 2022 Sydney Royal Fine Food Show last week.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
