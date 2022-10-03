The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Property

7 Warrah Drive, Calala is on the market for $689,000

Updated October 3 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 11:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Property of the week | 7 Warrah Drive, Calala

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.