Property of the week | 7 Warrah Drive, Calala
This modern brick home is located in the quiet streets of Calala with spanning views over the mountain side. You will be spending your time entertaining in the al fresco area admiring these incredible views.
From the moment you enter you will be impressed by both the modern style and the grandeur of the rooms.
The spacious open living area includes a large entertainer's kitchen featuring long bench tops and an enormous amount of storage. There is a ducted reverse cycle air conditioner and separate media room.
The master bedroom features both a large walk-in wardrobe and modern en suite. There are three other large bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes so you will have space and storage for the whole family.
Outdoor entertaining will be a true delight with the al fresco area, manicured lawns and large pool providing the perfect location for all outdoor occasions.
This home offers a relaxed lifestyle perfectly suited for families, with modern comforts and plenty of space inside. Offering incredible views from the open living area and the al fresco area every day will provide a sense of serenity ensuring that you feel at home.
Features include:
This home is located in the quiet streets of Calala which is 10 minutes to the CBD and only around the corner from the local supermarket. It is within the catchment area for various popular private and public schooling options and is in an area abundant with quality homes that add desirability and value.
