East Tamworth Driver Reviver volunteers on Armidale Road run off their feet with October long weekend and school holiday traffic

By Mark Kriedemann
Updated October 3 2022 - 9:58am, first published 7:00am
Coffee cup shortage as driver reviver serves record numbers of travellers

Driver Revivers feel like they're back in the fast lane with more than 200 coffees being guzzled at the stop over the past three days.

