Coffee cup shortage as driver reviver serves record numbers of travellers

Driver Revivers feel like they're back in the fast lane with more than 200 coffees being guzzled at the stop over the past three days.
At the driver reviver stop on Armidale Road in Tamworth, volunteers say they've even run out of cups some days.
Roster coordinator for the Driver Reviver Sue Budden said it's certainly been busier than in recent years.
"We served 60 cups [on Sunday]. That was 9 to 5," she said.
"And on another day we did 70. That was last Friday ... and on the Saturday we did 68.
"And the average for the other days has been around 20."
There are of course McDonalds, local cafes and other fast food places which people could stop at in town, but according to Ms Budden, it's a really nice feel at their Driver Reviver.
"We're situated at the Rotary rest stop ... it's got barbeques, electric barbeques, picnic tables, and a lovely green space," she said.
"It provides an opportunity to have a chat with our volunteers, who are all lovely and friendly."
Another big difference is the coffee, tea, cordial, and Milo is all free.
Ms Budden said a hot drink is just what people need after a long drive, and they want to make sure people are safe on the road.
"I would just encourage everybody to take that break after so many hours driving," she said.
"Take your time and jump in the car refreshed."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
