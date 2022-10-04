The Northern Daily Leader

Soccer: Local coach Georgia Smith's maturity and passion borne of early brush with mortality

By Zac Lowe
Updated October 4 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith quickly grew into a mature young woman and a "born leader" who is adored by the children she coaches. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Telling Georgia Smith she can't do something is like waving a red flag at a bull.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.