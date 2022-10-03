Bikers a boon for business as thunder rally wraps for its first year

Business has boomed in concert with the roar of engines over the October long weekend with cafes and hotels bustling even on the last day of the four-day spectacle.
Over the long weekend, riders packed out hotels, motels, and downed coffees and lunches across Tamworth and beyond which had some bursting at the seams.
Cafe Vivaldi owner Dinesh Goyal said they had nearly twice the business they normally have.
"It was absolutely fantastic. Business went almost double for the past four days, which is unbelievable," he said.
"I had my full staff on. We had eight on the floor and three in the kitchen.
"It was just full-on."
Mr Goyal said even on the last day of the rally they were flat out making coffees.
"We've already made 300 coffees today [Monday] and had at least 300 to 400 people come in," he said.
According to Mr Goyal, it has really stimulated business and he's now looking forward to the next big event which will do something similar.
"We'd like to see them back more than anything else," he said.
"We should have more causes like this, bringing more people into the town to help small businesses like us grow.
"And the country music festival is coming, so it's all hands on you know."
More than 2000 riders rolled into Tamworth on Friday for the inaugural National Thunder Rally.
Having had their fill in Tamworth, thousands of riders made their way to hotels around the region.
The Bendemeer Hotel was particularly lucky in their patronage, and according to hotel owner Leanne Summers, some riders have already booked for next year.
"We had three different groups actually stay here on Friday and Saturday night ... and they thoroughly enjoyed themselves," she said.
"And all three groups have booked again for the long weekend in October [next year]."
And it's no surprise things went so well for Mrs Summers. The Bendemeer watering hole was part of the program for three separate events over the course of the Thunder Rally.
"On the Friday afternoon we were the first stop for their dice poker run. And we had about 60 riders that called in here for roughly half-an-hour," she said.
"And then on Saturday we had up to 100 riders here for lunch ... everyone just spread out in the beer garden.
"And then about the same on Sunday, we had 60 to 80 riders and the bowling club provided lunch for them."
Mrs Summers said it was great to have people visiting from all over the state and revelling amongst like-minded company.
"It was really great to see everybody from various areas throughout the state come together, and of course all like-minded people," she said.
"And we had three different groups actually stay here on Friday and Saturday night.
"It was a really great atmosphere. All three groups came together and they all played pool and then watched the footy [on Sunday] night."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
