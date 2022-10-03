The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: TDCA president Chris Paterson says 2022/23 season will be a return to normal

By Zac Lowe
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:14am, first published 2:00am
Bective East will begin their first grade title defence this weekend, with a scheduled clash against South Tamworth to get the season underway. Picture by Mark Bode.

After the delayed start to the 2021/22 cricket season and multiple disruptions throughout, the upcoming Tamworth District Cricket Association's 2022/23 season promises a return to normalcy when it gets underway this weekend.

