Tamworth has taken a step towards health normality, with the imminent end to the legal requirement for people infected with COVID-19 to isolate at home.
But a Tamworth doctor told the Leader he was concerned that infected people might behave irresponsibly, without the impediment of the law.
From October 14, people infected with COVID-19 won't be legally required to isolate at home for five days, after a decision by national cabinet on Friday. Isolation is still recommended by public health authorities, but not compulsory.
Tamworth business chamber president Stephanie Cameron said the step was "about getting back to business as usual".
"We don't isolate for any other illness," she said.
"We're all vaccinated, it's out and about in the community.
"I think that pressure on the health system has hopefully reduce enough that the level of cases going through now are manageable.
"I recall that being one of the main reasons you had to isolate, is just that the health system wasn't going to be able to handle the rate of infections."
She said the legal need to furlough employees was forcing businesses to reduce opening hours, among other burdens - but it wasn't clear that every infected employee would always return to work.
"It's still a reason [why businesses struggle for staff], people still taking the week off because they've got COVID," she said.
"To be honest, it's a difficult one, because do you want them to come to work and give others COVID or not? It's a bit of a two-edged sword."
Dr Ian Kamerman said it'd be "nice to assume that people will be responsible and stay home whilst they are unwell".
"I think most people are generally unaware of risky health behaviour and the personal consequences that arise from it," he said.
"People still smoke. People still drive fast and don't wear seatbelts, etc and there are fines around speeding.
"We still have those sorts of laws. So yes, people should be personally responsible, but we are talking about a disease that does cause quite significant harm to individuals but also the community".
Dr Kamerman said staff at Northwest Health will continue to isolate and mask up, and adopt other restrictions in line with the rules at public hospitals.
He said people should continue to social distance, wear masks, wash their hands and take other precautions in order to avoid infection.
In a letter to the prime minister published on Friday, chief medical officer Paul Kelly said the change "would not materially detract from Australia's pandemic response", which is primarily aimed at protecting high-risk groups rather than eliminating community transmission.
Professor Kelly told media that it was time to end "COVID exceptionalism" and treat the coronavirus like any other - but he also warned the government that it might be necessary to bring back the restrictions if conditions changed.
The change means an end to pandemic leave payments, except in high-risk industries like aged care and health facilities where isolation remains a legal requirement.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
