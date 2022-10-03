Ten4 Bouldering is continuing to go from strength to strength.
The Tamworth rock climbing gym achieved some great results at the recent NSW titles and, CEO Chris Eather noted, are tracking towards over 1000 registered players for the year.
The final season for the year is set to get underway next week with competitions pretty much every day of the week, and something for everyone, from primary school age right through to maters and even those that just want to have a social climb.
The more competitive climbers are also continuing to earn acclaim at a state, national and even international level with Archie Eather representing Australia at the Youth World Championship in Dallas Texas, finishing 40th in his 14/15yrs category.
Hot on the heels of that, 13 athletes travelled down to Sydney to compete at the state championships.
Six of the contingent - Nikala Murray, Archie Eather, Henry George, Cooper Gale, Chloe Byrnes and Lachie McNee finished in the top 10 in their respective categories. Murray's eighth placing in the Open A women's was the first top 10 result for a female Ten4 member in the top division.
Young guns Maya Stasiuk and Dylan Parks both also not only won their Youth A categories but "crushed it" in their Open A divisions with Stasiuk winning the women and Parks coming in third.
Eather said the results were pleasing, but added that to even compete at that level is a great effort.
"This pathway to the elite side of the sport is something that we don't push that hard, except for those that are eligible and we set a determined grade for that, which is really high. So for the guys to be even eligible, it's an achievement," he said.
In results from the Season 3 local Boulder League, the Honey Badgers made it back-to-back wins in the opens after pulling away late from the Wonkey Donkeys, while in the high school competition, the Geckos continued their winning streak after upsetting favourites The Red Bulls in the final.
The Iguanas took out the Cup for the first time in the primary competition with a great season, while The Assassins from MCC won the high schools social competition and the Donkeys the opens social competition.
