The Armidale Tennis Club hosted around 120 players of all ages for the Spring Games.
There were participants from around the region as well as from as far as Sydney taking part.
The tennis was played on both Saturday and Sunday.
The Games were brought about by the Armidale Regional Council with funding from the National Bushfire Fund with three sports - cricket, soccer and hockey - and to be held on the October Long Weekend.
Last year was cancelled due to COVID.
The cricket wasn't able to proceed because of the wet weather while the hockey and soccer couldn't pull together the numbers.
The T20 World Cup Regional Roadshow did hit town in place of the cricket competition.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
