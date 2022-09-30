A TAMWORTH driver has been charged after police seized a replica pistol and other weapons in a vehicle stop.
Molly May Craig was granted conditional bail in an out-of-sessions bail hearing on Friday, facing four firearms charges.
The 25-year-old spent a night in custody before being bailed to live in Tamworth and report to police everyday.
Craig has been charged with possessing an unauthorised pistol as well as an unregistered firearm; acquiring an unregistered firearm and not keeping a gun safely.
Craig was not required to enter pleas to the charges in Muswellbrook Local Court after an arrest in Muswellbrook on Thursday morning, but the court heard the charges were serious indictable offences and Craig was on conditional liberty at the time.
READ ALSO:
Highway patrol officers intercepted the Mitsubishi Lancer driving along Haydon Street about 10.40am, and pulled the car over in Sydney Street at the service station.
Officers spoke with a man and a woman inside, who were both from Tamworth. The driver tested positive for cannabis in a roadside drug test, and when officers smelt the drug in the car, searched the Lancer.
Inside, they found what they claim is 11.8g of cannabis, two hunting knives, a homemade baton and replica Glock 17 pistol.
The pair were arrested and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station for questioning.
The passenger was charged with possessing a prohibited drug; two counts of possessing knives; and possessing a prohibited weapon, namely the baton. Police issued the passenger with a notice to front court in November to answer the charges.
Craig was charged, and was also slapped with a 24-hour driving ban after the roadside drug test. Craig has been ordered to front Muswellbrook court in October.
The weapons were seized for further investigations.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.