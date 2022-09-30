A MAN has had a lucky escape after he was able to pull himself out of his car after it rolled near Tamworth.
Emergency services rushed under lights and siren to respond to reports of a single-vehicle crash at Moonbi just after 3pm on Friday.
Ambulance crews and police found a car had rolled.
Paramedics treated one man, believed to be aged in his 30s, at the scene.
"The patient was able to get out of the vehicle on their own," an Ambulance NSW spokesperson said.
READ ALSO:
The man escaped serious injury and did not need to be transported for further medical help.
"They didn't require hospital treatment," the spokesperson said.
Police and firefighters were also called to the crash site.
The scene was cleared and no major road closures were reported.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.