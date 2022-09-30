The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Emergency services treat man at scene of single-vehicle rollover at Moonbi, near Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 30 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services rushed to the scene outside Tamworth. File picture

A MAN has had a lucky escape after he was able to pull himself out of his car after it rolled near Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.