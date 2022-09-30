A drunk ambulance officer searched two homes for his wife late on the night she disappeared 40 years ago, his murder trial has been told.
John Douglas Bowie returned to one when he shared a few beers with Eddie Ovens, his partner Ruth Ovens told police.
"He didn't seem to be very worried about it or distraught," she said in her record of interview read out to the NSW Supreme Court jury on Friday.
Bowie, 72, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Roxlyn Bowie, who was 31 when she vanished from their Walgett home.
The Crown alleges he killed his wife on or about June 5, 1982 so he could have an unfettered relationship with another woman.
Her body has never been found.
In her interview, Ms Ovens - who has since died - said she and her family lived in a caravan in the back yard of the Bowies' property.
Late on the night of June 5, Bowie banged on their door.
When her partner invited him in, Bowie asked if his wife was there and she told him no.
"He said 'I bet she's hiding here'."
They took him through the caravan where he looked in the bedroom and the shower.
She said it was obvious Bowie had had quite a bit to drink and she could smell alcohol on him.
"To me he seemed fairly intoxicated," she said.
Ms Ovens said she asked him the whereabouts of the two Bowie children and he replied they were in bed.
She went back to the house with him and searched for Mrs Bowie, including looking in the wardrobe and under the bed, but did not go through every room.
She noticed her clothes, make-up, jewellery and other possessions were in the house.
"I said she can't be far away, she wouldn't leave the kids alone."
She noticed a note under a sugar bowl on the kitchen table.
Bowie's daughter, Brenda Boyd - who was aged six at the time - has told the jury that when she asked where her mother was on the Sunday her father said he had found a note.
"He said she was sorry and she had to leave and he didn't know where she was," she testified.
Ms Ovens told police Bowie returned to the caravan a second time, when he had half a dozen cans of beer in a paper bag.
Ambulance colleague Norman Person, who has since died, told police he went home at about 9.30pm on June 5 after being at the Imperial Hotel where Bowie was also drinking.
"My wife and I were in bed asleep and there was a knock at the back door somewhere between 11 and midnight," he said in his interview.
Bowie was at the door asking if his wife was there.
"I distinctly remember saying 'what would she be doing here at this time of the night'," he said.
"He said he went home and the kids were in bed and Roxlyn was not there."
Bowie didn't ask to search the house, but "he walked through and had a good look".
In his police interview, Edward Ovens - who played in a country and western band with Bowie - recalled him coming around with beers late on June 5.
He asked him if he wanted one, asked if his wife was there and laughed suggesting she was hiding in the house.
He seemed to be "about half-full, he was still walking alright".
"He didn't appear to be overly upset by it all."
He agreed to Bowie's request to drive around with him to try to find her.
The witnesses told police they were aware Bowie had a pig business near the local kangaroo works where there was a fire pit where waste and bones were burned.
The trial continues before Justice Dina Yehia.
