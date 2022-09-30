LIGHT coloured roofs and subdivisions filled with trees is council's vision for the future to help keep the city cool for years to come.
Tamworth council will work with developers to implement cooling strategies and include them as part of its criteria for new developments.
It comes after a study commissioned by council found Tamworth is a "heat island", with areas of exposed bitumen and fewer trees - like Marius Street - climbing to higher temperatures.
Tamworth council's director of liveable communities Gina Vereker said while there's already been some great work done to green the city, council is playing catch-up with developers.
"Most developers are actually ahead of council, and they're doing it themselves," she said.
"So in some ways, our policies are catching up.
"The response we've had from developers so far is positive, they're already doing things like planting trees at entrances to estates, because it's better for marketing."
Ms Vereker said the results of the Tamworth Urban Heat Island Report proved "what we already know and feel".
"Everyone can tell the difference between standing under a tree and standing out on the hot pavement," she said.
"But now we have the data and the evidence that supports what we all thought and what we all feel, and we want to use that in our planning documents."
The report made 10 cooling recommendations to mitigate urban heat, including increased tree canopy cover, lighter roof and pavement colours.
Lighter coloured surfaces reflect, rather than absorb heat, leading to overall cooler areas during the day and night.
Where possible, built surfaces such as roofs and pavements should be lighter rather than darker in colour, which can be achieved through material selections during new developments, the report said.
But cool coatings can be applied to existing roofs and pavements to make them lighter, which is something council is exploring.
"That flows on to what people spend on air conditioning. So if we can create a better environment and allow people to use their air conditioner less well, that's, that's a bonus," Ms Vereker said.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
