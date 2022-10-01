FIVE months ago the Chuchenko family stepped foot on Tamworth soil for the first time after their home was destroyed in war-torn Ukraine.
Husband and wife duo Yurii and Inna have since welcomed their first child, started their own business and are dreaming of a future in the safety of Australia.
They've even found time to give back to the community.
Mr Chuchenko is working as a sole trader selling healthy, sugar free, gluten free, dairy free and vegan treats at markets and festivals along the coast.
"People are excited and people want to learn more about the culture and the food," he said.
One traditional cuisine that has become very popular among Aussies is Varenyky, a stuffed pasta dish.
As an ex-MasterChef Ukraine contestant, Mr Chuchenko has also been hosting cooking master classes.
The qualified history teacher has used the opportunity to educate Australians on Ukrainian culture.
"When I'm doing the masterclasses I'm telling people a bit about the history of Ukraine, how we became independent and what's happened in the USSR," he said.
The couple have also welcomed their first child Alissa, who they hope to raise here in Australia.
"I'm hoping one day I'll have a successful business, I can hire people and buy a house here," Mr Chuchenko said.
But with their humanitarian visas lasting just three years, they will need to be granted an Australian passport to remain in the country.
The family's new life in NSW is thanks to Quirindi couple Mark and Jenny Chapple, who have dedicated their time to helping those affected by the Russian invasion find safety.
The Chuchenko family is just one success story of 'CH2', the Chapple's re-homing project, after helping eight refugees flee Ukraine.
To give back to the community who have welcomed the family, Mr Chuchenko spent the week cooking for the Quirindi Pony Club camp.
"I've tried to do something new every night, we've had Mexican, Asian, Chinese and a traditional Ukrainian barbeque," he said.
Mr Chuchenko and Mrs Chapple have also started a business together called 'Two Chefs'.
But their new life is bittersweet, with most of their family still stuck in Ukraine.
"Inna's grannies are still in Mykolaiv, just a few days ago one of the missiles hit just two houses from them," Mr Chuchenko said.
"It's really disappointing."
With the invasion ongoing, Mr Chapple said he was receiving messages from people still in Ukraine trying to get to Australia to develop and utilise their skills.
"Our biggest challenge remains the lack of availability of accommodation, be that rental or temporary accommodation," he said.
"We also continue to work with the Home Affairs department for appropriate visas suitable for Ukrainians requiring humanitarian consideration."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
