The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Northern Daily Leader Letter to the Editor: October 3, 2022

By Letters
October 2 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old Dungowan Dam in full flight near Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin

Truth or Fake News

Early this week I received via mail our local federal member Barnaby Joyce's September community news letter "Getting it Done For New England".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.