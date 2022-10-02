Early this week I received via mail our local federal member Barnaby Joyce's September community news letter "Getting it Done For New England".
The newsletter provides a much needed update on Dungowan Dam project from the federal perspective.
The newsletter states "the $675 million included in the former Coalition Government's federal budget is still on the table". This is great news for Tamworth.
From this I can only conclude the log jam issue is not the availability of federal government funding. The issue must now be the Liberal National Party state governments willingness to commit the funding.
Who would of thought? So the truth after reading this newsletter is that the only thing stopping the commencement of the Dungowan Dam project is the commitment from the state government of the $675 million.
This clearly places the responsibility for action with Water Minister Kevin Anderson, according to this newsletter. So come on Kevin stump up the money.
If you and your government believe in the project commit the money like your federal counterpart has said.
Or is there something that you are not telling us? Could it be that the Liberal members in the state government have realised that the project is a dud and waste of money and that they are looking at a way to extricate themselves from this embarrassing policy decision.
Maybe the truth will be revealed in Barnaby's December community newsletter?
Graham Carter, Moore Creek
Barnaby Joyce made a lot of complaints but not much sense in his column (NDL 01/10/22), mostly raging against environmental responsibility while taking none himself. When he stated that "we are shutting down our coal fired power stations" he conveniently neglects to mention that it was the Abbott government that paid the NSW government to sell those power stations under the "asset recycling scheme" so that "we" don't own them anymore.
A government which Barnaby was a part of that was so hellbent on privatisation that they supported the sale of our essential services to overseas based corporations who can do whatever they want with their assets.
Don't forget how the NSW Coalition government sold off our electricity transmission grid and the cost to get your power from that grid now makes up half of your electricity bill. Then Barnaby again makes the spurious claim about how "we will not even consider building small modular nuclear reactors whilst the world is rushing to this new technology".
How exactly is the world rushing to a technology that has not got past the design phase and there is not one built and operating anywhere in the world. The world is rushing like a sleeping Koala it seems.
The NDL had an article this week about how the electorate considers climate change a very high priority but somehow Barnaby wants to ignore it, preferring to play politics and snipe from the sidelines while playing games of misdirection.
Andrew Brown, Nundle
I emphasise with Julie Shields (NDL 30/9/22 pg 7) and the anxiety that washes over her every time it rains.
The terror of the last drought is never far from my bones and the fear of running out of water. That's why it was so pleasing to read that Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) are heeding the voices of our community and making action on climate change a priority item. Cities are well placed to be leaders in policy and change at the local level on climate action.
We have an exciting opportunity to embrace and support each other as we ensure our city is as liveable, sustainable and energy efficient as possible. Congratulations to TRC for stepping up to the mark.
As the extremes of weather continue to play out around us locally and across the globe it has never been more urgent to unite in doing everything we can to ensure a safe, healthy and anxiety free future for our children and families.
Helen Cameron, Tamworth
Comments recently made by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese make it clear that he is backing King Charles to keep up his advocacy concerning human induced climate change and to emphasize his feelings Prime Minister Albanese has said: "It is about the very survival of our way of life. "
The shocking problems associated with climate change are rapidly becoming more apparent and it is pleasing that our Prime Minister has seen it appropriate to use the thought provoking word "survival" in relation to his recent comments concerning King Charles and speaking about climate change.
The word, survival, is unfortunately, a key word now in relation to climate change.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
Over time my hair has gone, a lose but a trivial one unlike the lose of hair and lives in Iran. Hair can be a beautiful part of a person and although some chose to hide it, women as well as men should be able to make that choice without fear.
Any society that would punish, and in the current case probably kill, people for their appearance deserves to be condemned and shunned. Although clothes may be less modest than in the last century good people are still good people no matter how they appear.
Judge people by what they do and say, not what they wear.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Box Hill
The rapid intensification of Hurricane Ian barrelling Florida's Gulf Coast is a stark reminder of how climate change is supercharging tropical storm systems and exacerbating extreme weather events.
Australia is not immune to the warming climate and its effects. The Bureau of Meteorology had recently declared that a third La Nina is officially under way for Australia, with our East Coast communities having to prepare for a third year of more rain and floods.
This is our reminder for Australia to transition from fossil fuels as swiftly as possible, but also to plan for adaptation so that the impacts of climate change on our land is minimised.
Ching Ang, Magill
The year 2030 is an important year for climate targets. It is also the year that my two oldest grandchildren will turn eighteen with all the rights and responsibilities that age brings, gulp, and I will turn eighty.
A fitting present for all three of us will be the realisation of the nation's 82 per cent 2030 renewable energy target.
As an octogenarian, I will be happy with 80 per cent but the extra two per cent will be the icing on the cake. Am I hopeful? I must be.
As Dostoevsky said, "To live without hope is to cease to live."
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
