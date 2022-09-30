FOURTEEN aged care residents have been left without a doctor as the Liverpool Plains Shire calls out for help to manage the shortage of general practitioners.
With a ratio of one GP to 2000 residents the dire situation has raised raised alarm bells for the livability of the shire.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins said the resignation of two doctors during the past month had caused major concerns.
"It's distressing, it's really distressing for our local community people," he said.
"It's really left our people high and dry."
The resignation of one doctor has meant 14 aged care residents have been left without a GP.
Cr Hawkins said these people had no other option with the books full up for other doctors in the shire. And with an ageing population, he said the problem was even more pressing for the community.
In a bid to combat the "burning issue", Cr Hawkins and general manager Jo Sangster will meet with the NSW Rural Doctors Network on Tuesday to iron out a plan of action.
"I'm hoping the NSW Rural Doctors Network can come in and do a study and put together a strategy that will get us out of trouble now and into the future," he said
"The facts can be put on the table about how many there are and the amount of hours they do."
Bulk billing and allowing doctors in private practices access to the hospital are issues Cr Hawkins said needed to be addressed.
There are five doctors servicing the shire, leaving the region four professionals understaffed for the population size, he told the Leader.
Cr Hawkins said he hoped the strategy would cover both attracting doctors and retaining them.
"We need to make sure there's enough of them so they aren't worked to death in the first few months," he said.
Patients in Quirindi have been forced to travel more than 120km to visit a doctor.
Cr Hawkins said "thinking outside the box" was necessary to attract doctors to the regional areas.
"Previous to the last 20 years doctors would go to an area, raise their family there and stay there for their working life," he said.
"Why can't we have that?"
Consultation with representatives from local medical practices have been made ahead of Tuesday's meeting.
Cr Hawkins has also met with mayors from other council areas, including Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey to discuss the issue.
"I just think the rural communities have been left behind," Cr Hawkins said.
"We need to have these discussions now because the problem will only get worse."
