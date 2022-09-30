AN Anglican church in Armidale has been forced to apologise to a gay church organist after an anti-discrimination complaint.
Peter Sanders severed all connections with St Mary's Anglican Church in West Armidale after he claimed to have been told in May 2021 that the way he lived was "unbiblical".
Mr Saunders, who is in a same-sex marriage, said that he was told he could not continue to play the organ or hold other leadership roles until he and his husband agreed to separate and "be celibate".
He was told he could remain friends with his husband, Peter Grace, but interpreted the instruction as an order to divorce. He then walked away from the church.
Mr Sanders took the dispute to the Anti-Discrimination Board of NSW, leading to months of mediation before the parties agreed to quash the complaint in return for an apology.
Mr Sanders said he had received a written apology from the church, which he understood would also be published in the church newsletter on Sunday.
There it is expected church dean Reverend Chris Brennan will apologise for the "hurt caused to Mr Sanders and to Mr Grace and to the congregation of St Mary's".
In the apology, seen by the Leader, Mr Brennan will deny that he was responsible for the instruction by a lay member of the management committee to paid church organist Mr Sanders to separate from his husband.
"In May 2021, a member of the management committee of St Mary's West Armidale, a church in the parish where I am the incumbent, believing that she was acting under my instructions, told Mr Sanders, an organist and the music director of St Mary's, that he could not continue as an organist and as the music director of St Mary's unless he separated from Mr Grace and remained chaste," the apology reads.
"I did not give the management committee these instructions, but I accept that the member of the committee believed that I had.
"As a result of the statement of the member, Mr Sanders severed his connections with St Mary's."
READ ALSO:
Mr Sanders told the Leader the couple had done their best to make the church think twice about acting in a similar way in the future.
"It seems to me that the Sydney evangelicals or the Armidale diocese is out of step with God's teaching to 'Love thy neighbour,'" he said.
He said it wasn't the first time the church did something wrong, but in the past, "nobody stood up to them" and he hopes it will send a message to gay people in churches around the country.
"I hope they realise that they are just as equal as any other person to receive God's love and be able to attend their preferred worship without being discriminated against."
Mr Grace said it was the support of the local church community that kept the couple going.
"We were probably just going to walk away quietly," he said.
"They've been unhappy with the direction of homilies and preaching from the cathedral clergy that come to St Mary's to operate the services ... this was the straw that broke the camel's back you could say.
"It was really important for us. We felt very supported. We couldn't have done this without their support. We did it probably for them as much as for ourselves."
He said it was a very strange experience to be at the centre of a major church controversy, with their private life "laid bare in public".
"We never sort of planned on being activists or anything, it sort of just happened," he said.
The church was contacted about the apology on Friday but Bishop Rod Chiswell declined to comment to the Leader.
The resulting controversy caused chaos in the church community and further afield with much of the congregation of the 125-year-old Armidale church walking out to attend the congregation of St Francis, which is operating out of the Armidale Uniting Church.
Armidale parishioners voted 31 to two to oppose the treatment of Mr Sanders and his husband and more than 19,000 people signed a petition calling for the church to back down.
Mr Sanders was paid about $100 a month as an organist.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.